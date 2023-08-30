Meet the other Bangladeshi engineer-turned-comedian Ali Mehedi

When a young lad hailing from Munshiganj ventured into the vibrant streets of Toronto, he found himself in an alien world. Everything stood in stark contrast – the bustling roads, towering skyscrapers and the language barrier, which separated him from his colleagues at IBM Toronto; where the 'soon-to-be-turned' comedian Ali Mehedi secured his first job as a software developer.

In his role as a software developer at IBM, Ali was tasked with presenting intricate software models to prominent clients. However, his proficiency in coding didn't always translate seamlessly to presenting or communicating.

"Stress wavered as nerves gripped me during presentations," Ali said. Seeking to fortify his public speaking skills, he turned to Toastmasters – an organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

The weekly gatherings provided a platform for participants to deliver speeches, each evaluated based on grammatical accuracy and fluency. It was through this endeavour that Ali stumbled upon an unforeseen talent – his uncanny ability to incite laughter.

Upon recognising his talent, Ali decided to go deeper. He enrolled in 'Second City,'- an improvisational comedy institution where he underwent the rigours of 101 stand-up writing classes, culminating in witty five-minute performances.

A spark ignited and his connection to comedy deepened. "I knew this was it. It served as a coping mechanism, helping me navigate the challenges life presented," Ali saud.

Upon relocating to New York City, he sensed the potential for stand-up comedy as an outlet for his creativity.

The comedian tells us New York city's unparalleled diversity has greatly influenced his comedic journey. "I find myself taking the spotlight consistently at esteemed comedy establishments like Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club, both nestled in the vibrant core of Manhattan," said Ali.

"As a comedian, adapting your style to cultural nuances is crucial. My jokes are based on my experience growing up in Lauhojong, Bangladesh; going to Canada and then fitting into American culture. I also write about politics, current events, myself, marriage, dating, family, relationship, etc. Basically, I write about what I think is funny," added Ali.

The diversity in the city invariably helped Ali and his comedy gain exposure as he got to perform for audiences from all parts of the globe; leading Ali to feel that his comedy must possess global appeal.

Ali further guided us through the intricate art of crafting and delivering jokes, unveiling the multi-faceted world of comedy. One such facet is 'self-deprecating comedy,' where jests are directed at one's own culture and persona.

Ali goes on to demystify his personal joke-forming journey. "Once a humorous idea germinates, I set down its initial draft. Taking it to the stage is the next step—a platform for trial. Recording the performance allows for post-show evaluation, pinpointing avenues for enhancement. This iterative cycle of refining, testing, and fine-tuning persists until the joke resonates flawlessly with each audience," said the comedian.

Ali emphasises the intricacies of humour, noting the divergence in sensitivities between Bangladeshi and American audiences. While sensitive humour is embraced in the West, Bangladeshi audience demands a different approach,

"In America, people love making fun of themselves, their country and their culture. It is not offensive because they're just jokes, and you are pointing out the fact that everyone is a bit weird, and it is okay to be weird," expressed Ali.

Ali expressed his desire to perform in Bangladesh. His eyes lit up at the mention of Naveed's Comedy Club (NCC) in Dhaka, a stage he aspires to grace. A friend and a fellow IBM alum, Naveed's comedic flair has always drawn Ali's admiration.

"If the opportunity arises, I would relish performing in Bangladesh. If I ever get the chance to perform my own show, I dream of making it my first comedy special and I would name it 'Made in Bangladesh'!" Ali said with sheer enthusiasm.

Ali's dreams of gracing Bangladesh's comedy circuit however, remain tempered by familial responsibilities. The mantle of being an elder son weighs heavy, impacting his ability to transition fully into the world of stand-up comedy. As comedy clubs grow in Bangladesh, Ali envisions an evolution in audience receptiveness, hinting at a promising future for laughter-filled nights.