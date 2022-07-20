Meet Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

The hit song 'Sada Sada Kala Kala' from the movie 'Hawa', directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, was released on social media recently and has garnered a spirited fan response.

Hashim Mahmud, the writer and composer of the song, has been at the centre of everyone's interest ever since the song went viral. However, because he was physically ill during that crucial period, the director was unable to record Hashim's vocals for the song. The current version you can hear online was sung by actor/singer Erfan Mridha Shiblu.

Just like the majority of the fanbase, The Business Standard was also curious about the origin of the composer/singer. Director of 'Hawa' Mejbaur Rahman Sumon provided us with an introduction. They have known each other since the late nineties and used to be peers studying at the Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.

"I was a huge fan of his songs and recall spending many days engrossed in them. When I got the opportunity to direct this film, I made up my mind to include one of his songs in the soundtrack," he said. "But by then Hasim was nowhere to be found, he had stopped frequenting Charukala as much as he used to."

The director tried to ferret out his whereabouts for four months. He eventually discovered that Hashim was ailing in Narayanganj. "I wish he could have lent his vocals to the song, I very much would have preferred that."

The Business Standard met up with the singer this past Sunday. We travelled to the Talla area of Narayanganj, where Hashim Mahmud lives with his mother in a one story building. We found him sitting alone in a room writing something on a notebook. After introductions and exchanging pleasantries, he offered us a place to sit.

Hashim Mahmud. Photo: Kajol Shikder

Our first question was about the lyrics of his song. We asked him who the blackbird from that long past spring was.

Hasim chuckled and replied "The song was written about a girl."

We couldn't conduct a comprehensive interview due to the sensitive state of his physical wellbeing. We spoke to his mother Jamila Akhter Shefali. She said that Hashim spends most of his time indoors. He sings when he feels like it and scribbles in his notebooks. When he runs out of ink or paper, he asks his mother to buy him replacements.

According to her, a lot of people constantly come around to meet him and take selfies with him. It generally depends on Hashim's mood whether he obliges or not.

We also took the opportunity to speak to Hashim Mahmud's sister, Dilara Masud Maina. They are a family of five brothers and two sisters in total, but Dilara and Hashim grew up pretty much together due to them being closer in age. They attended both school and college together.

They are a family of artists so it was the norm for every member of the family to have eclectic passions and ambitions. Hashim fervently pursued his musical aspirations as soon as he got his degree in 1994, which is when he started frequenting Dhaka University. He would leave Narayanganj in the morning and come back at night.

Dilara Masud Maina said, "Whenever we used to ask about his singing, Hashim would say that one day he was going to become a renowned artist and that I was going to have to line up to be able to take a picture with him."

Hashim Mahmud's long-time friend Saleh Kajal said, "We have had a relationship with Hashim Bhai for around 20-25 years." Saleh recounted that Hashim was unable to continue his education in the arts due to his illness, but he was always a very personable human being. He never took or relied upon charity or gifts and is, to this day, a very undemanding person. Hasim also loves to travel.

Regarding 'Sada Sada Kala Kala', Mezbaur Rahman Sumon said that no other musical instrument was used except khamak. The song was composed using salvaged wood from boats, bamboo, pots and pans. These unconventional instruments were played by Mithun Chakra.

Erfan Mridha Shiplu is very happy to have sung the song. He said "I have known Hashim Bhai for a long time. I spent a lot of time with him in art class. I am lucky to be able to sing songs written and composed by him."