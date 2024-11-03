To me, quality means more than quantity: Mostafizur Noor Imran

Over his 14-year career, Mostafizur Noor Imran's most acclaimed role has been Officer Moloy in the series 'Mohanagar' (2021).

Early on, Imran worked relentlessly to break into films, even reaching the top 10 in NTV's Super Hero-Super Heroine contest in 2009. While he appeared in a few films, he eventually changed direction, finding success on OTT platforms with standout performances in series like 'Mohanagar' and 'Kaiser' (2022).

Now, the actor seems to be returning to films, hinting at yet another shift in his career.

The Bangladeshi entertainment industry is once again buzzing with fresh content, and riding this wave, Hoichoi is preparing to release a new web series, 'Rongila Kitab,' on 8 November.

Directed by Anam Biswas, the series features Imran in the lead role. Rongila Kitab's poster—showing Imran gripping a pistol—has sparked curiosity about the action-packed storyline.

In 'Rongila Kitab,' Mostafizur Noor Imran plays a young man named Pradip who was once involved in politics. The character leaves his past life behind to return to a normal life. But the transition is not as easy, bringing with it unbearable anguish.

Discussing the character, Imran says, "I know plenty of characters like Pradip. I saw many such individuals during my college and university days. I drew inspiration from them, and that helped me bring this character to life."

Imran also reflects on the journey of 'Rongila Kitab' and his creative process as well.

"Each project feels like a voyage. When I dive into a role, I fully embrace the character."

He continues, "Working with Anam Biswas was a wonderful experience. The story is brilliantly crafted, and we wrapped up filming back in March," said the actor.

Before his success in web series, Imran had started building his foundation in the industry with television dramas such as 'Pawnadar.'

Transitioning from the success of full-fledged TV dramas and series back to the film world has added a fresh dimension to his career.

"In my journey, I've only been sure of what I don't want to do," Imrans reflects.

He continues, "I stepped away from TV dramas because they didn't resonate with me at the time, though the television industry has really evolved. I'm simply on the lookout for a compelling story. I hope each role helps me discover something new about myself."

You can never feel fully satisfied with acting. There's always more to learn, and more ways to grow. Every profession has its challenges, and acting is no exception. I'm exactly where I've always wanted to be, doing what I love, and that's my greatest joy Mostafizur Noor Imran

Having grown disenchanted with TV dramas, Imran moved away from that medium though many of his contemporaries are still praised for their roles there.

When asked if he'd ever fully return to dramas, he shared, "For now, I'm not doing TV dramas. I've had offers for high-budget projects, but my focus remains on OTT and film."

Imran's passion for acting sparked early on, leading him to explore theatre in his hometown of Bagherhat. To strengthen his foundation, he pursued studies in Drama and Theater Studies at Jahangirnagar University, where he not only gained academic knowledge but honed his craft.

This strong foundation has guided Imran through the demanding journey of his acting career. Acting has become his life's work, and his dedication and sacrifices are well known among his industry peers. Yet, he remains far from satisfied with his current position.

He shares, "You can never feel fully satisfied with acting. There's always more to learn, and more ways to grow. Every profession has its challenges, and acting is no exception. I'm exactly where I've always wanted to be, doing what I love, and that's my greatest joy."

Today, many young actors join the industry with promise and receive praise early on, but some lose focus quickly. Imran has observed this trend.

"Success can sometimes lead to arrogance. After a few projects, people may start to believe they're popular," he said, adding, "But to me, quality means more than quantity. If you work with honesty and dedication, you'll endure—quantity doesn't ensure that. Most are chasing numbers, but those who stay true to their craft remain in the game."