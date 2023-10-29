Matthew Perry was the heart and soul of 'Friends', his magical moments

Matthew Perry was undeniably the heart, soul, and comedic genius behind 'Friends.'

'Friends' would have been a regular sitcom if Matthew wasn't there. His iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing was the beating heart of the 90's sitcom.

Chandler infused the iconic show with its vital, sustaining dose of sarcasm, shaping not just the series but also leaving an indelible mark on American culture.

While Perry's role in 'Friends' catapulted him to stardom, he didn't stop at entertainment. In recent years, he became a public advocate for sobriety and made significant contributions by establishing a sober living house to help others on their journey to recovery. The shocking news of his untimely passing at the age of 54, in an apparent drowning incident, is particularly saddening because it felt like Perry had a promising second act ahead of him.

While the central plot of "Friends" revolved around the on-again, off-again relationship between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing was the linchpin of humor in the series.

In a cast teeming with comedic talents, Perry's role as Chandler was crucial. He expertly navigated and pulled off the comic timing and delivery of each scene, often finding the perfect beat to land the comedic punchline.

Chandler's close friendship with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) set a standard for platonic bromance, till this relationship was, at that moment, the most significant bond in both characters' lives.

One standout episode that exemplified Perry's comedic prowess was 'The One Where Everybody Finds Out' in 1999. This episode, regarded as one of the strongest sitcom episodes of its era, showcased Perry's commitment to a series of escalating schemes. Convinced that he must prove he's not in love with Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler embarks on a hilarious date with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

Another was Chandler's Pinocchio dance, where he makes fun of Joey in Pinocchio in the pilot episode, to date one of the most laughable moments.

Perry's ability to push the comedic boundaries while maintaining a connection with his co-stars, particularly Courteney Cox, was a rare gift. Chandler's character, brimming with caustic wit, was portrayed by Perry with impeccable precision, serving as the show's comedic linchpin.

His facial expression, nodding head, and eye contact are enough to put a smile on your face. He is a physical comedian. It was prominent when when Rachel handcuffed Chandler with a chair. It was barely a 40-second clip, but his body gesture proves how great of a comedian he was.

Perry's journey, both on and off-screen, was marked by personal challenges.

In his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' published just last year, chronicled his early struggles with alcohol abuse and the difficulties he faced while performing on a hit TV series. His ability to convey Chandler's humour, concealing a layer of underlying sadness, resonates deeply in retrospect.

Throughout his career, Perry worked on various projects, including films like 'Fools Rush In' and 'The Whole Nine Yards,' as well as TV shows like 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' and the 2015 reboot of 'The Odd Couple.' But, nothing could quite match the impact and the demands of his role as Chandler in 'Friends.'