Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Splash

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

"American Girl" was founded in 1986 by Pleasant Rowland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who set out to celebrate girlhood with beautiful dolls

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 12:23 pm
Mattel office. Photo: Collected
Mattel office. Photo: Collected

Mattel (MAT.O) said on Wednesday it was planning to make a live-action feature film based on its "American Girl" doll line with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, after the box-office success of its "Barbie" movie earlier this year.

Shares of the toymaker rose marginally in extended trading after it also said Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the Netflix film "Sierra Burgess is a Loser", would write the screenplay and produce the film.

Margot Robbie-starrer "Barbie", released in July, recorded the biggest opening of the year, which Mattel in October said was expected to contribute more than $125 million towards its Dolls segment's key gross billings measure in 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"American Girl" was founded in 1986 by Pleasant Rowland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who set out to celebrate girlhood with beautiful dolls and adventurous books that would nourish a child's imagination and provide education and entertainment.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of media and entertainment company Paramount Global (PARA.O), has produced several film franchises including "Mission Impossible", while Temple Hill Entertainment has produced films including "The Fault in Our Stars".

 

Mattle / Barbie / American Girl Doll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

4h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

4h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

17h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

14h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

15h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

17h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

18h | TBS Economy