Masud Rana franchise new film MR-9 set to premiere in the next Canne Film Festival

Fans of the popular character Masud Rana will soon have an adaptation of the first novel of the series, 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar' through the film 'MR-9', directed by Asif Akbar. The film is set to premiere at the coming Cannes Film Festival.

Jaaz Multimedia, the film's production company, announced on their verified Facebook page that MR-9 will be released during the Eid-ul-Adha.

The movie follows the adventures of the secret agent code name MR-9 of the Bangladesh Counterintelligence Agency.

The Masud Rana series, written by Qazi Anwar Husain, has become a pop culture icon in Bangladesh for over 55 years.

In addition to MR-9, Jaaz Multimedia will also be releasing a horror film called 'Mona' at the same time.

The release of MR-9 and Mona during Eid-ul-Adha is expected to draw large crowds to theatres across the country.