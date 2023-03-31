Masud Rana franchise new film MR-9 set to premiere in the next Canne Film Festival

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 07:19 pm

Poster of MR-9.
Fans of the popular character Masud Rana will soon have an adaptation of the first novel of the series, 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar' through the film 'MR-9', directed by Asif Akbar. The film is set to premiere at the coming Cannes Film Festival. 

Jaaz Multimedia, the film's production company, announced on their verified Facebook page that MR-9 will be released during the Eid-ul-Adha. 

The movie follows the adventures of the secret agent code name MR-9 of the Bangladesh Counterintelligence Agency. 

The Masud Rana series, written by Qazi Anwar Husain, has become a pop culture icon in Bangladesh for over 55 years.

In addition to MR-9, Jaaz Multimedia will also be releasing a horror film called 'Mona' at the same time. 

The release of MR-9 and Mona during Eid-ul-Adha is expected to draw large crowds to theatres across the country.

