‘The Marvels’ trailer released, female-trio take centre-stage

Marvel Studios has been revolutionising the superhero movie genre with their cinematic universe and the upcoming film 'The Marvels' is set to be no different.

The film features a trio of strong female heroes, played by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who are set to bring a new era of female representation to the Marvel universe.

For too long, superhero movies have been dominated by male protagonists and supporting characters. But with 'The Marvels', Marvel Studios is making a bold statement that women can be just as powerful and important in the fight against evil.

Monica Rambeau, a S.W.O.R.D. agent with the ability to absorb energy, is a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her role in the film is highly anticipated. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel have already established themselves.