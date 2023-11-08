The Marvels final trailer confirms Thor, Iron Man and Captain America crossover

The final trailer for The Marvels was released earlier today and it confirms the return of a major MCU character. The film set to release on Friday, November 10 will see Brie Larson reprising her role of Captain Marvel along with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, whose last MCU film was Thor: Love and Thunder.

Other lead cast members include Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury, and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau. Additionally, South Korean actor Park Seo-joon will be making his Hollywood debut as Prince Yan in The Marvels.

Just days ahead of the film's release, the final trailer for The Marvels has confirmed a major crossover.

Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel devise plans to fight off the villainous Dar-Benn, an Asgardian- Valkyrie, who makes a surprise cameo in the recent trailer. She lets out a motivational statement- "You can stand tall without standing alone." In the next scene, the Bifröst is seen in space. However, what's most surprising about the trailer is the flashback scene in the beginning, which shows Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. While in the background, Nick Fury says, "Heroes, it is an old-fashioned notion, but the world can still use them."

Evil forces are rising and the Marvels must do whatever they can to ensure humanity's safety. Supervillain Kree says, "My work is inescapable. There will always be more to finish it" as Dar-Benn rises to power. The trailer then shows the Marvel superwomen teaming up after receiving words of wisdom from ever so-brave Valkyrie.

The tagline then reads, "Be there for the moment that changes everything." Fans are rejoicing over the possible return of characters who died in the End Game. Just weeks ago, there were talks about Marvel discussing the potential return of those characters- Iron Man and Scarlet Johannson's Black Widow.