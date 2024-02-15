Marvel Studios finally unveils The Fantastic Four cast in Valentine's Day card

15 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:15 pm

Marvel Studios finally unveils The Fantastic Four cast in Valentine's Day card

Keep reading to know who will star in Marvel's The Fantastic Four

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As a Valentine's Day gift to fans, Marvel has finally announced its cast members for The Fantastic Four.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Marvel Studios unveiled the star-studded cast in a Valentine's card. As part of its cast announcement, the release date for the film was swapped with anti-hero-centric Thunderbolts, which is now set to premiere next year on May 2.

Shortly after the cast announcement by Marvel Studios, Disney unveiled the release date for Fantastic Four. The Pedro Pascal-starrer action film is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025. Previously, the film was slated for a May release. However, its premiere date has now been swapped with Thunderbolts.

While most of the details about the film are currently kept under wraps. Last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described Fantastic Four as "a big pillar for MCU," per Entertainment Weekly.

"Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us," Feige told the outlet.

"People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years," Feige added.

