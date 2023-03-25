Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan welcome their third daughter

25 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan welcome their third daughter

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the birth of his third daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. 

Facebook's Co-founder shared the news with photos of him and Priscilla with their new baby girl and captioned, "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing."

The couple announced the pregnancy in September via Instagram. The post said, "Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!"

They have been married since 2012 and have two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima who goes by the name "Max." 

The couple met at a frat party at Harward University and started dating in 2003. On 19 May 2012, the pair tied the knot. The ceremony took place on Zuckerberg's estate. Last year they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. 

