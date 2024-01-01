Mark your calendar for the most-hyped movies and games of 2024

As the calendar turns to a new year, besides new resolutions, it also brings along fresh new anticipation in the world of entertainment.

2023 was a solid year for movies. While it provided its fair share of entertainment, the eagerly awaited releases and announcements for 2024 have already set the stage for a solid year ahead. So, what has 2024 got in store for us?

While many of the fan-favourite TV shows next instalments are slated for release in 2025, that is not the case for movies or video games.

Prepare yourself for an abundance of sequels, threequels, and prequels set to grace the silver screen in 2024, a lineup enriched by the inclusion of films previously postponed amidst the Hollywood strikes. Brace for what promises to be a potential blockbuster year and prepare to delve into a thrilling series of video game releases.

Argylle (2 February)

We love ourselves a bit of Dua Lipa, don't we? In the new year, she will be gracing our screens not just as a popstar but also as an imaginary spy named La Grange– who somehow gets swept up in a very real and dangerous mystery.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the action-comedy film 'Argylle' boasts of a star-studded cast alongside Dua Lipa including Henry Cavill, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson and Ariana Debose.

At its core is Bryce Dallas Howard, taking on the role of Ellie Conway, a spy novelist whose fictional tales unexpectedly unfold into reality. As the characters she once deemed imaginary come to life, Conway finds herself pursued by the very spies she thought existed only within the realms of her imagination.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (4 March)

Po(Jack Black) is coming back and so is Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman)! In the much-anticipated 'Kung Fu Panda 4,' the lovable panda Po receives a surprising revelation from Master Shifu—he is to relinquish his role as the Dragon Warrior and assume the position of the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

However, this newfound responsibility is quickly overshadowed by the emergence of a formidable new adversary, The Chameleon (Viola Davis). A shape-shifting sorceress with the ability to assimilate the kung fu skills of every villain, The Chameleon is determined to vanquish Po and poses a grave threat to the Valley. Amidst these challenges, the fate of Po and his beloved noodles hangs in the balance.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (12 April)

The next chapter in Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse is here with 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' following the explosive clash in 'Godzilla vs. Kong.' This instalment thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a monumental face-off against an undiscovered menace within our world, putting the fate of these colossal Titans and humanity on the line.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film delves into the histories and origins of these iconic Titans, unravelling Skull Island's mysteries and beyond. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' reveals the mythic battle that shaped these beings and intertwined their destinies with humankind.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (24 May)

Acclaimed filmmaker George Miller brings back the dystopian world of 'Mad Max' with 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,' starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. This eagerly awaited film explores the origins of the formidable character Furiosa from the Oscar-winning 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' Miller, the Academy Award-winning mastermind, takes audiences back more than 30 years to the iconic universe he first introduced in the 'Mad Max' films.

'Furiosa' unfolds as young Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. Amidst the Wasteland, she encounters The Immortan Joe's Citadel, leading to a power struggle between the two tyrants. This standalone action adventure promises to unveil the captivating backstory of one of cinema's most iconic characters.

Joker: Folie à Deux (4 October)

In the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips' ' Joker,' Lady Gaga teams up with Joaquin Phoenix for a musical thriller. Gaga takes on the role of Harley Quinn, while Phoenix returns as the central character, Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian turned criminal.

The star-studded cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Together, they bring a fresh and intriguing twist to the continuation of the Joker saga.

The film promises a blend of music and suspense as it delves into the complex world of these iconic characters, offering audiences a new chapter in the gripping narrative introduced in the original 'Joker.' Get ready for a thrilling collaboration between Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in this highly anticipated musical thriller.

But this is not the end of it. Video games have also become an entertainment phenomenon among people giving them an interactive and narrative-driven experience. Here are some of the games the audience can look forward to in 2024.

Prince of Persia: Lost Crown (18 January)

2D or 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure games have gained newfound popularity among the gaming community with releases like 'Hades' and 'Ori' franchise. Jumping onto that bandwagon is one of the classics and a fan favourite title Prince of Persia. The game will see the beloved Dastan take on new adventures showcasing his undisputed parkour and combat skills.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (26 January)

Good news for folks who loved the 'Yakuza' franchise. 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' brings back the characters of the franchise in a fresh new fashion. The paths of two extraordinary heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, converge through the twists of fate, or perhaps, a more ominous force at play. Immerse yourself in the vibrant setting of Japan and uncover the wonders of Hawaii in an expansive RPG journey that transcends the Pacific, promising an adventure of epic proportions.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (29 February)

'Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth' marks the second instalment in the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake initiative, recounting the narrative of the legendary fantasy game that revolutionised the RPG genre across three separate games.

Continuing the storyline, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth follows the adventures of beloved characters such as Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII, as they evade the dystopian confines of Midgar and commence a quest to confront Sephiroth. This vengeful swordsman, presumed deceased, resurfaces from Cloud's past, prompting the group to embark on a journey to thwart his nefarious plans.

Dragon's Dogma II (22 March)

'Dragon's Dogma II' is the most awaited follow-up to the cult-favourite Dragon's Dogma from 2012, representing an action RPG that promises an enriched and extensively explorable fantasy realm. Developed using cutting-edge physics, character AI, and the latest graphics technology of Capcom's 'RE ENGINE,' 'Dragon's Dogma II' immerses players in a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG.

This game challenges players to employ their ingenuity and inquisitiveness to mould their unique gaming experience. From selecting your Arisen's vocation and the Pawns in your party to determining your approach to diverse gameplay scenarios, Dragon's Dogma II revolves around the freedom of choice.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

In the follow-up to the award-winning 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice,' Senua makes a comeback in a gruelling quest for survival amidst the mythology and anguish of Viking Iceland. Driven by the determination to rescue those ensnared by the cruelties of oppression, Senua confronts a struggle to conquer both the internal and external shadows. Immerse yourself in the unfolding narrative of Senua's journey, presented through cinematic depth, visually stunning scenes, and captivating audio, as the next chapter of her story unfolds.