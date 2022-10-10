Margot Robbie on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn: ‘She’ll be incredible'

Margot Robbie broke her silence over Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in Joker 2. The Birds of Prey star is reportedly very excited about Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux.

According to Variety, in the first Joker movie, Joaquin Phoenix, who received an Oscar for playing the role, will co-star with Lady Gaga. Warner Bros. and Gaga haven't officially revealed what character she's portraying, despite speculations that the singer is playing Harley Quinn. In Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, Robbie played Harley in the live-action version that first appeared on film.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way...like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie told MTV News in a video interview. "Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth."

Robbie continued, "I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters - Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

According to Variety, in Joker: Folie a Deux, returning star Zazie Beetz will be joined by newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. They will all be starring opposite Gaga and Phoenix.

Warner Bros.' Joker: Folie a Deux will premiere on October 4, 2024.