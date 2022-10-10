Margot Robbie on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn: ‘She’ll be incredible'

Splash

HT/ANI
10 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:05 pm

Related News

Margot Robbie on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn: ‘She’ll be incredible'

Lady Gaga will soon play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux

HT/ANI
10 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:05 pm
Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in three movies so far. Photo: Collected
Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in three movies so far. Photo: Collected

Margot Robbie broke her silence over Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in Joker 2. The Birds of Prey star is reportedly very excited about Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux.

According to Variety, in the first Joker movie, Joaquin Phoenix, who received an Oscar for playing the role, will co-star with Lady Gaga. Warner Bros. and Gaga haven't officially revealed what character she's portraying, despite speculations that the singer is playing Harley Quinn. In Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, Robbie played Harley in the live-action version that first appeared on film.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way...like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie told MTV News in a video interview. "Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth."

Robbie continued, "I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters - Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

According to Variety, in Joker: Folie a Deux, returning star Zazie Beetz will be joined by newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. They will all be starring opposite Gaga and Phoenix.

Warner Bros.' Joker: Folie a Deux will premiere on October 4, 2024.

Margot Robbie / Lady Gaga / Harley Quinn / Joker: Folie a Deux

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

1h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

17h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

19h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows