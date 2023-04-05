Margot Robbie is 'everything' in new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken

It's time to get to know the new Barbies and Kens. The universe of the doll is depicted in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie with a variety of actors portraying the various Barbies and Kens. Ryan Gosling leads the Kens, while Margot Robbie heads the Barbies. A few new characters, some of whom are human and are important to the story, are also revealed in the vivid and colourful images. The presenter of the romantic comedy is now known to be Helen Mirren.

Barbie refers to Margot Robbie as 'everything' in the primary poster. Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, and Sharon Rooney have additional character images available.

These Barbies have professions and names like doctor, author, president, and diplomat. In Greta's film, Barbies can also win Nobel and Pulitzers Prizes as well. Singer Dua Lipa is the newest name to be attached to the film.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans are also playing Ken. While the Barbies have something to do, the Kens are hilariously 'just Ken'.

Barbie is said to follow Margot's Barbie as she leaves the doll universe behind and tries to live in the human world. The film's trailer is also expected to be released soon.

