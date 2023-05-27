Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie trailer out

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leave Barbie Land for the real world in the new Barbie trailer.

Fans finally got their best look yet at the highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed movie after Warner Bros. released the film's full-length trailer on Thursday.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/5FCuoIvYRR— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) May 25, 2023

In the nearly three-minute trailer, all the Barbies, including Margot Robbie's, live carefree in Barbie Land. That is until Margot's stereotypical Barbie has an existential crisis as she starts to lose her spunk and her famous perched Barbie toe. To get to the bottom of the mystery, she's told to go where no Barbie doll has gone before – "the real world".

With Ryan Gosling's Ken, Margot jets off in her pink convertible to experience the "real world", and soon lands in trouble – including what appears to be a stint in jail for Barbie.