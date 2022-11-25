Manipur urges Bangladeshi filmmakers to choose it as shooting location

Splash

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 09:55 am
25 November, 2022, 10:01 am

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Manipur has urged India as well as Bangladesh to choose the state as a filming location to transform its image from a troubled state to a tourist destination.

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) on Thursday urged 26 filmmakers, who took part in the Producers' Lab at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFA), to shoot their next film in Manipur.

The MSFDS Secretary told producers that the state has a policy of providing incentives to producers who shoot their films in Manipur, reports Deccan Herald.

"The exact amount and conditions of the incentives are in the process of formulation. The state, as of now, also does not charge any location fees to shoot and MSFDS is the single window for processing all film-related permissions in 10 days," MSFDS said in a statement.

Manipur participated in the Film Bazar at IFFA for the first time and had a pavilion as well to attract film crews around the globe to shoot in Manipur.

Bihar and Pondicherry also highlighted the incentives offered to filmmakers while shooting in their states as well.

