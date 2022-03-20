'Manike Mage Hithe' famed singer Yohani joins T-Series

T-series has signed up "Manike Mage Hithe" famed Sri Lankan singer Yohani as an exclusive artist of the popular Indian music record label.

Bhushan Kumar signs the Sri Lankan sensation Yohani. Photo: Collected

Yohani caught the limelight after singing the cover version of the song "Manike." The song went viral instantly and made Yohani a popular face in the Asian subcontinent.

Yohani. Photo: Collected

During an interview with an Indian media, Yohani said, "This song ('Manike Mage Hithe') truly changed my life and I never imagined the impact it would have. Being signed by Mr Bhushan Kumar and the biggest music banner T-Series is a dream come true for any artist and I'm excited, overwhelmed and grateful."

Bhusan Kumar's T-Series has stellar lists of artists like Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar, Honey Singh, Sachet-Parampara, and Payal Dev in its bucket.