Malala teams up with director Adam McKay for film production

Malala Yousafzai has revealed the initial list of films and TV projects for Apple TV+ through her production house Extracurricular following a programming deal with the company that the Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate struck last year, reports Variety.

Yousafzai appointed former Berlanti Productions executive and producer Erika Kennair as president of production at Extracurricular.

The list begins with a feature film adaptation of Elaine Hsieh Chou's acclaimed book "Disorientation", a satire published earlier this year about a college student's dissertation on a young poet. "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay's Hyperobject Industries is set to produce the film. However, a director is yet to be decided for the project.

Extracurricular is also in the process of creating a scripted series based on Asha Lemmie's coming-of-age novel "Fifty Words for Rain." The story is about a woman's search for acceptance in post-World War II Japan.

Meanwhile, for "Disorientation", the house is searching for a Taiwanese American lead. Both are "discovery roles" with the opportunity for more big-name cast to fulfil Apple's star-studded sphere, producer Kennair said.

Overall, Malala Yousafzai's pact with Apple TV+ will cover dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children's series.