Mahurat of Liberation War film 'Mike' held

Mahurat (inauguration ceremony) of the government funded full-length children's film 'Mike' based on the Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech was held today at Padma Life Tower in the city's Bangla Motor area.

Writer and columnist FM Shahin and Hasan Jafrul are jointly directing the movie while Shahin is also producer of the film.

The cast of the film include actors Tariq Anam Khan, Nader Chowdhury, Ferdous, Tanvin Sweety, Jhuna Chowdhury, Iqbal Ahmed and others.

Information Secretary Md. Mokbul Hossain, Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Awami League (AL)'s Lakshmipur district unit general secretary and Lakshmipur-2 lawmaker Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, valiant freedom fighter Mafijul Haque Sarker, Chattogram South AL Joint General Secretary Shahjada Mahiuddin, Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League Vice-President Advocate Koheli Quddus Mukti, Sheikh Russel Foundation, USA President Dr Ferdous Khandker, monthly newspaper Onno Desh editor Al Amin Babu addressed the Mahurat ceremony at bbarta24.net and IP TV Jagaran's office at Padma Life Tower.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Secretary hoped 'Mike' film will be an extraordinary creation on the spirit of Liberation War and it will turn into an asset of the Bangali nation.

Mokbul Hossain said film is very strong media which easily reaches to people of other countries crossing the boundary of the country where it is produced.

Film reflects lifestyle of people and their culture and heritage to its audience, he mentioned.

He said lesser films were produced on the Bangladesh's Liberation War but the spirit of the war is very precious to the people of Bangladesh.

The information secretary said the film will focus on very time-befitting features.

Prof Maksud Kamal said anti-liberation forces are still active to destroy the ideology of the Liberation War.

The defeated forces of the Liberation War are still hatching conspiracy to create unrest in the country, he said.

He underscored the need for instilling the spirit of Liberation War into the minds of the new generation by presenting true history of the struggle for independence through films and documentaries.

AL Central Working Committee Member Advocate Sanjida Khanam, actors Nader Chowdhury and Ahmed Gias, actress Tanvin Sweety, online portal bbarta24.net editor Bani Yasmin Hasi, Bangla Journal publisher and editor Habibur Rahman Romel, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Press Wing official Gul Shahana Urmi, Gourab 71 organizing secretary Rabiul Islam Rupom, Bangladesh Chhatra League Organizing Secretary Rakibul Islam Badhan were present on the occasion, among others.

Mike film's producer and director FM Shahin moderated it.