‘Mahim Makes’ adds a dash of humour to all his recipes

It hasn't been long since Mahim Ahmed, a 26-year-old workaholic, began racking up followers and turned into the cooking influencer 'Mahim Makes'.

It started with a prank cooking video on his sister's birthday which ended up getting over a million views.

Now Mahim is consistently entertaining netizens with his quirky cooking clips. Mahim's content also reinforces the fact that cooking is an essential skill and not a gender-specific task.

Photo: Courtesy

Mahim is a full time brand executive and is also pursuing a master's degree from Brac University. When we asked about his passion he said "At a younger age I always used to get fascinated while watching my mother cook, I used to help her with it and eventually I started to gain interest in it. But the journey of Mahim Makes started just in August 2021 from a simple cooking video, when all of a sudden one of my videos went viral."

Mahim Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Now Mahim is a full-fledged content creator whose cooking videos help people with simple food tutorials and at the same time provide a fun dose of recreation.

"As I have to juggle multiple tasks, I always aim to cook less time-consuming recipes. But to twist it, I merged the concept of comedy and cooking,"

He claimed that he is a home cook, not a chef, however, he is dedicated to cooking and aims to encourage people to become home cooks like him.

"Watching shows like Masterchef and also growing up closely watching my mother cooking made me realise that it is a wonderful skill, kind of like a superpower. And this power can be gained through consistently practising. So through my content, I want to push people of all walks to go to their kitchen and become a bit innovative."

Like usual cooking content, Mahim's videos do not start with cordially welcoming the audience and describing measurements of ingredients. Mahim tries to highlight his cooking by telling an interesting background story. His core inspiration was Chef Joshua Weissman's videos that also tend to make cooking exciting with a hint of comedy.

Photo: Courtesy

"I want to make my videos funny so that people can engage with them and not get bored. Very few people make cooking content similar to mine. Besides chef Joshua, Rakin Absar's content inspires me a lot," shared Mahim.

Mahim shared that till now he did not receive any negative feedback and that inspires him to create better content for the future. Currently, he is on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and just started his journey on Tiktok.

He further said that his achievements are more than these reactions and shares. After starting his cooking career on social media he came into the sphere of renowned food bloggers, chefs and a community called Bangladesh Eats where he received tremendous support.

"After becoming a content creator, I came into contact with many talented influencers of Bangladesh. But the most exciting moment was to have a conversation with Kishwar from Masterchef" said Mahim.

Last November, Maggi arranged a cooking show called Maggi Star Home Chef season 2. It was similar to Masterchef but the judges were kids. Other competitors were much senior to Mahim, but surprisingly Mahim became the champion.

"Becoming the winner of Maggi Star Home Chef was an out of the blue situation. Getting recognition for what you love always pushes you to do something bigger and better. That is what I am aiming to do. I want my cooking videos to be simple and efficient."