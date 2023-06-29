Madonna postpones tour after intensive care stay

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 09:35 am

Madonna postpones tour after intensive care stay

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 09:35 am
Madonna. Photo: Reuters
Madonna. Photo: Reuters

American singer, Madonna, was rushed to the New York City hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive before her upcoming tour.

Madonna was rushed to the New York City hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive.

The 64-year-old singer was intubated for one night and is now recovering. According to Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, her health is improving but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

In an Instagram post he elaborated that, 'On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several days stay in the ICU.'

All her shows and commitments have been paused for now. According to a Page Six report, the singer was 'putting in 12-hour days,' quoting an insider. 'She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work,' they reported.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.

According to reports, she is now out of ICU, Oseary explained in his post, 'She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Ironically Madonna's last Instagram post is captioned, 'the calm before the storm', which she may have referred to her upcoming tour.

Madonna's next tour, 'Celebration Tour', was scheduled to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on 18 July.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

1d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

2d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

1d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

1d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September