Madonna postpones tour after intensive care stay

American singer, Madonna, was rushed to the New York City hospital on Saturday after she was found unresponsive before her upcoming tour.

The 64-year-old singer was intubated for one night and is now recovering. According to Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, her health is improving but she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

In an Instagram post he elaborated that, 'On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several days stay in the ICU.'

All her shows and commitments have been paused for now. According to a Page Six report, the singer was 'putting in 12-hour days,' quoting an insider. 'She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work,' they reported.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.

According to reports, she is now out of ICU

Ironically Madonna's last Instagram post is captioned, 'the calm before the storm', which she may have referred to her upcoming tour.

Madonna's next tour, 'Celebration Tour', was scheduled to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver, Canada, followed by two dates in Seattle starting on 18 July.