Splash

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:44 am

‘Mad Magazine’ Cartoonist, Al Jaffee dies at 102

American cartoonist Al Jaffe who pioneered Mad magazine's iconic back page, died on Monday(10 April) at the age of 102. 

As per reports Jaffee died of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Manhattan. 

The award-winning cartoonist is known for his fold-in feature that was created in 1964. Readers enjoyed his fold-in feature for decades. His fold-ins feature the Beatles, Elizabeth Taylor, presidents and other famous topics of pop culture. 

Jaffee won many honours and was inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 2013, which was celebrated at the San Diego Comic-Con International. He provided artwork for Mary-Lou Weisman's biography Al Jaffee's Mad Life in 2010. The MAD Fold-In Collection: 1964–2010 was published by Chronicle Books the following year.

