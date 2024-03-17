Lyricist Rafiquzzaman to receive Independence Award

17 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Lyricist Rafiquzzaman to receive Independence Award

17 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, a well-known lyricist celebrated for his impact on Bangladesh's cultural scene, will be awarded the Independence Award in 2024. 

This honour, announced in an official document by Jaheda Parvin, the Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, on 15 March, recognises Rafiquzzaman's significant cultural contributions. The esteemed lyricist expressed his joy about this accolade to TBS.

"I got the news of the award first when I was back in my hometown of Jessore. Then, today, I got a call from a joint secretary of the government. He wanted to know about both my personal and professional life. Getting an award always brings happiness. Ever since the announcement, I've been in high spirits from all the congratulations I've been receiving," Rafiquzzaman stated.

Rafiquzzaman's prolific career includes composing more than two thousand songs, which have not only graced audio albums but also featured in almost a hundred movies.

His notable works include beloved songs such as 'Bondhu Hote Cheye Tomar Shotru Bole Gonnyo Holam,' 'Dukkho Amar Bashor Raater Kolonko,' 'Bhalobasha Joto Boro Jibon Toto Boro Noy,' and several others that have deeply resonated with audiences. Apart from his achievements as a lyricist, Rafiquzzaman has also earned acclaim for his scriptwriting in dramas and films.

In addition to his artistic endeavors, Rafiquzzaman has a history of working with Bangladesh Betar (Radio) and has been honored with the National Film Award three times for his outstanding contributions to the film industry.

