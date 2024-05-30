Lumiere - An Experience from Grameenphone Presents Dhaka Flow Food & Wellness Festival at Gulshan Club

Grameenphone, the smart connectivity provider along with Dhaka Flow is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, "Lumiere - An Experience from Grameenphone Presents Dhaka Flow Food and Wellness Festival at Gulshan Club," a two-day festival set to take place on 31 May - 1 June 2024, at the prestigious Gulshan Club at their Lamda & Patio Halls. This festival aims to elevate mental and physical well-being through a series of holistic health practices and activities.

The event will feature a variety of activities designed to cater to all age groups and interests, reads a press release.

On 31 May, attendees can look forward to sessions such as "Flow Within: Journaling," "Canvas Therapy: Art & Music," "Introduction to Yoga," "Yoga For Kids," "Folk Beats: Dance," and a panel discussion on "Deep Dive into Healthy Gut." The day will culminate with a concert by the Blues Brothers & Soul Sister.

Additionally, on the inaugural day, the event will feature an Inspirational conversation between chief guest MP Kazi Nabil Ahmed – Bangladesh Awami League politician and Jatiya Sangsad member representing the Jessore-3 constituency since 2014, Vice President of the Bangladesh Football Federation, and Director of Gemcon Group; – and Special Guest Jamal Bhuyan, a professional footballer and captain of the Bangladesh national team, currently playing as a midfielder for Abahani Limited Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League.

On 1 June, the festival will continue with "Introduction to Meditation", "Yoga For Seniors," "Sound Meditation", "Women's Self Defense," "Functional Fitness Bootcamp," "Heal from Trauma" and "Sound Journey with Swayambhu."

"At Grameenphone, we strongly believe in supporting causes that uplift the health and wellness of our communities," said Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone. "This partnership with Dhaka Flow is not about merely celebrating health and well-being. We are fostering a community of like-minded individuals committed to holistic living. Together, we aim to inspire and support a healthier connected community, which can contribute to society's overall progress."

In addition to the wellness sessions, the festival will feature a health and wellness marketplace with vendors offering a variety of products and services. The Food Bazaar will showcase vendors curating special menus featuring delicious and healthy options specifically for the festival.

Dhaka Flow invites everyone to join this exciting and transformative event to discover the benefits of holistic well-being.