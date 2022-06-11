Lord of the Rings series reveals more characters and actors

The highly anticipated Prime Video series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, revealed the identities of a few additional characters that had been teased previously.

The first character is Sadoc Burrows, who is played by Sir Lenny Henry. Burrows is a senior Harfoot, the forefathers of the Hobbits.

Joining Henry in portraying the Harfoots are Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Sara Zwangobani as Poppy Proudfellow, Largo Brandyfoot and Marigold Brandyfoot, respectively.

The Rings of Power is based on the lengthy appendices of J. R. R. Tolkien's novels, condensing thousands of years of history and lore into a planned five-season TV series developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The fantasy drama is not regarded canon because it deviates from Tolkien's original timeline and introduces new characters.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled to release on 2 September.