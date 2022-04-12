Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan’s song ‘Subhan Allah’ to release today

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 04:08 pm

Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan. Photo: Courtesy
Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan. Photo: Courtesy

Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan song "Subhan Allah" will hit Lopa Hossain's YouTube channel today. 

The song is penned and composed by Sirajum Munir. JK Mojlish has arranged its melody. 

Kayes Arju and Shakila Parvin have acted in the music video directed by Mahin Awlad. The music video has been shot in FDC and Old Dhaka. 

"'Subhan Allah' is an extremely melodious song with catchy tunes. I am thankful to Shirajum Munir for giving me an opportunity to voice this ethereal creation," said Lopa Hossain. 

The teaser of the song was released on 10 April. 

Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan have previously voiced "Shamanno Shombol" and "Buker Majhe." 

