Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan’s song ‘Subhan Allah’ to release today

Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan song "Subhan Allah" will hit Lopa Hossain's YouTube channel today.

The song is penned and composed by Sirajum Munir. JK Mojlish has arranged its melody.

Kayes Arju and Shakila Parvin have acted in the music video directed by Mahin Awlad. The music video has been shot in FDC and Old Dhaka.

"'Subhan Allah' is an extremely melodious song with catchy tunes. I am thankful to Shirajum Munir for giving me an opportunity to voice this ethereal creation," said Lopa Hossain.

The teaser of the song was released on 10 April.

Video of Subhan Allah (Teaser) II Lopa Hossain II Belal Khan II Sirajum Munir IIJK Majlish IIBangla Song 2022

Lopa Hossain and Belal Khan have previously voiced "Shamanno Shombol" and "Buker Majhe."