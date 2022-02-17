Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut puts 'controversial' celebs behinds bars

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:28 am

Related News

Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut puts 'controversial' celebs behinds bars

Kangana Ranaut has shared the trailer for her upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. The show will feature a bunch of ‘controversial’ celebrities

Hindustan Times
17 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:28 am
screen grab from the trailer
screen grab from the trailer

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared the trailer for her upcoming reality television series, Lock Upp.

Kangana will play the host on the show where a bunch of controversial celebrities will be locked up together.

In the trailer, Kangana is seen dressed in a golden outfit, walking along a row of jail cells, carrying a baton. She says that the show will be a 'nightmare' for contestants. They will be provided only basic amenities and will be given 'takleef (troubles)'. As Kangana says this, people are heard getting beaten up in the background. 

Kangana also says that the contestants will have to change clothes in front of everyone as images of women bathing and undressing are shown. The celebrities will also have to share their secrets with all to keep them safe from elimination. 

Fans are divided about their expectations from the show. While some are excited to watch Kangana as the host, others called it '(cheap) Bigg Boss'. "Irony bhaishab irony," wrote one, seemingly hinting at the many FIRs filed against Kangana for her controversial statements over the last couple of years. 

Another person was not on board with the 'get publicly naked' premise. "will take clothes off in front of all. I hope so this is not applicable to ladies but even men got a reputation. Not allowed," they wrote. Another asked why Kangana decided to team up with Ekta Kapoor for the show when she is so against nepotism in the film industry. "She working with Ekta makes her look like the biggest fool on this planet. Funny for someone who is dead against nepotism. Very convenient of you Kangu aunty," the comment read.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award the contestants. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premieres on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February.

 

Lock Upp / Kangana Ranaut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

52m | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

2h | Pursuit
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

2h | Panorama
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

14h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

16h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

16h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work