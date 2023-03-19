Liza releases new song on Bangabandhu

The Close Up One famed singer Sania Sultana Liza, who keeps releasing new songs throughout the year, has come up with a new song tributing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The song titled 'Tumi Je Amar Shadhinota' was penned by Nurul Islam Manik, and composed by Anwar Hossain Anu, while Sumon Kalyan arranged the music. The song's music video was directed by Raj Biswas Sankor.

In a bid to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, Liza released the music video on her official YouTube channel.

"This is the song that I have sung the most on TV and shows. It was written to pay respect to our Bangabandhu, and I sung it with equal admiration," Liza told The Business Standard.

The singer further added, "In coming days, I will try to release some more patriotic songs, with Bangabandhu being the central theme of a number of them. I have been doing these songs as part of my own initiative."

The upcoming songs too will be released on her YouTube channel, according to Liza.

Meanwhile, Liza has been performing in stage shows almost on a daily basis. And for that, she has been touring all around the country.

On 19 November last year, Liza was handed over the best singer's award by the legendary Runa Laila in an award ceremony. On the very next day, she covered Laila's famous song 'Ganeri Khatay Shorolipi Likhe' on the occasion of the senior artist's 70th birthday.