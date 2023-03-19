Liza releases new song on Bangabandhu

Splash

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:45 am

Liza releases new song on Bangabandhu

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Sania Sultana Liza. Photo: Collected
Sania Sultana Liza. Photo: Collected

The Close Up One famed singer Sania Sultana Liza, who keeps releasing new songs throughout the year, has come up with a new song tributing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The song titled 'Tumi Je Amar Shadhinota' was penned by Nurul Islam Manik, and composed by Anwar Hossain Anu, while Sumon Kalyan arranged the music. The song's music video was directed by Raj Biswas Sankor. 

In a bid to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, Liza released the music video on her official YouTube channel. 

"This is the song that I have sung the most on TV and shows. It was written to pay respect to our Bangabandhu, and I sung it with equal admiration," Liza told The Business Standard. 

The singer further added, "In coming days, I will try to release some more patriotic songs, with Bangabandhu being the central theme of a number of them. I have been doing these songs as part of my own initiative."

The upcoming songs too will be released on her YouTube channel, according to Liza. 

Meanwhile, Liza has been performing in stage shows almost on a daily basis. And for that, she has been touring all around the country. 

On 19 November last year, Liza was handed over the best singer's award by the legendary Runa Laila in an award ceremony. On the very next day, she covered Laila's famous song 'Ganeri Khatay Shorolipi Likhe' on the occasion of the senior artist's 70th birthday. 

Sania Sultana Liza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

1h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

3h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

36m | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

16h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

18h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

15h | TBS Stories
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024