Lisan and The Blindmen to release new single 'Heshe Jai' on Thursday

Lisan and The Blindmen are set to release their new single 'Heshe Jai' on Thursday. There will be a music video launching event at the city's Cafelytics along with a number of renowned artists performing at the event.

'Heshe Jai' will be released as a single but it will be a part of the band's upcoming album. This is their second single after 'Kichu Rong'.

The song is about keeping smiling in all adverse situations in life, said the frontman Lisan.

"We can't stop even in our worst situations. People will come and show sympathy but they hardly work. All we can do is hide the sorrow in us and keep doing what we need to do with a smile on our face," he added regarding the background of the song.

Lisan and The Blindmen started their journey in 2021 after Lisan left Oblique and created his own band.

Lisan wrote the lyrics and composed 'Heshe Jai'.

Their first single 'Kichu Rong' was released at the end of last year.