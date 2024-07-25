LISA new Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

LISA. Photo: Collected
LISA. Photo: Collected

LISA, the renowned BLACKPINK star, has been named Louis Vuitton's newest House Ambassador, as announced by the luxury brand earlier in the week. The 27-year-old artist, known for her trendsetting style and fearless authenticity, recently attended Louis Vuitton's Women's FW24 show in Paris, France, showcasing her bold fashion sense.

Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic director of women's collections, expressed his excitement about LISA's new role, praising her daring spirit and creativity in both music and fashion. "She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling," he stated.

This announcement caps an eventful year for LISA, who achieved her first Billboard Global Excl US No 1 with her solo hit, "Rockstar." The song, teased on TikTok in May, helped LISA set a Guinness World Record by gaining 1 million followers in just over two hours. Additionally, LISA has signed with RCA Records, retaining ownership of her master recordings, signaling a promising future for her solo career.
 

