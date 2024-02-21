Lionsgate Play partners with Grameenphone, to distribute content in Bangladesh

Popular streaming service Lionsgate Play has joined hands with Grameenphone (GP) to expand its reach in Bangladesh, reports Variety.

GP, the biggest telecom carrier in the nation with over 82 million subscribers, has introduced Lionsgate Play as a part of its extensive portfolio, offering its users access to the rich and diverse content library of the premium streaming platform.

Through this partnership, the users of GP will have access to Lionsgate Play's exclusive content including billion-dollar franchises like John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and SAW, along with premium international content like Operation Fortune, Plane, Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Kill Bill amongst a host of others.

Lionsgate Play is already established in several Asian countries, including India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, in addition to Bangladesh.

Vaibhavi Parikh, Vice President of Lionsgate Play South Asia, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Grameenphone represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our presence across Southeast Asia. Through this partnership, we aim to provide audiences with seamless access to premium content and connect with viewers across the country. Our goal has always been to bring people together through entertainment, and we are delighted that this collaboration has opened up new avenues to achieve this."

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer of Grameenphone, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "OTT content is gaining increasing popularity, and Grameenphone's mission is to connect our users with what matters most to them. With this in mind, we have previously enabled users to enjoy content from popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs. Now, with the addition of Lionsgate Play to our platform, we are expanding our entertainment library with high-quality content, catering to Hollywood enthusiasts."

