Lily hosts double theatre booking for Shakib Khan to watch Tufan

Last week, after a special screening, superstar Shakib Khan watched "Tufan" once again.

This time, on Friday evening, he booked two theatres to watch "Tufan" with over four hundred officials and family members from his own company, Remark-Herlan, reads a press release.

This grand event was mainly sponsored by the country's leading beauty brand, Lily. The company's director, Shakib Khan, was also present.

"Tufan" is witnessing great success nationwide. Shakib's film was released in 15 countries on Friday. Amid post-Eid work activities, Shakib took part in celebrating this incredible success with his office staff.

Shakib Khan said, "We have come to watch 'Tufan' today with the Remark-Herlan family, courtesy of Lily. The office staff had been demanding to watch the film since before Eid. I had promised all my colleagues at Remark a special screening for a long time. They all felt very proud after watching 'Tufan.' I am proud of the enthusiasm of my family."

"Tufan" continues to set new benchmarks in the history of Bangladeshi cinema, still showing housefuls in its third week of release. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film has already earned the title of a blockbuster hit.

