Lil Tay: Mystery surrounds 'death' of 14-year-old Canadian influencer

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

Lil Tay: Mystery surrounds 'death' of 14-year-old Canadian influencer

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 06:07 pm
Lil Taylor on 1 March, 2018. Photo: Instagram.
Lil Taylor on 1 March, 2018. Photo: Instagram.

Mystery surrounds reports of the "death" of Canadian teenager Lil Tay, after a statement shared to the influencer and rapper's social media accounts has been thrown into question, reports the Independent UK. 

According to the Hindustan Times, fans of social media star Lil Tay believe that the 14-year-old girl died in a ski accident. Tay first gained limelight in 2018 as a 9-year-old child rapper. According to multiple reports, Tay's real name is Claire Hope and she hailed from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

they have connected her death to a jet ski accident on Skaha Lake in Canada which happened on 4 August. According to news reports, an unidentified 14-year-old from Alberta had died after sustaining injuries when two jet ski watercraft collided in the lake. In the tragic incident, three other youths had sustained injuries but survived.

Even as the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed, some fans have refuted her demise as a rumour. A few Internet users have also rejected any connection between her death to the jet ski accident.

Meanwhile, Tay's family are claiming that both Tay and her 22-year-old brother have died. The news of Tay and her brother's death was confirmed by her family through her officIal Instagram account which boasts of 3.4 million followers.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," read the post.

We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement further read.

Reportedly, Tay was embroiled in a legal battle against her father who was alleged to have abused her physically and mentally. Few years ago, Tay's brother launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund her legal fees in the case against their father.

Top News

Lil Taylor / death / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil