'Life through Rohingya eyes': A fitting exhibition for World Refugee Day

The Liberation War Museum and UNHCR Bangladesh have jointly hosted an exhibition titled 'Life through Rohingya Eyes', to celebrate the World Refugee Day, with the theme "Hope away from home". The exhibition was held on Tuesday, 20 June, from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The exhibition showcased a collection of unique photographs shot by photographers located in Cox's Bazar. The photographs are about the connection between the Rohingya community and the natural world, as well as their strength in facing the environmental conditions in the camps.

Photo: Collected

The Rohingya were forced to leave their homeland and adjust to life in the camps because of persecution and violence in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.