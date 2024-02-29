Liberation war film 'Ora 7 Jon' releases exclusively on Toffee

Toffee, Bangladesh's premier digital entertainment platform, officially announced the exclusive online premiere of the highly acclaimed liberation war film 'Ora 7 Jon' on 1 March.

Following its successful theatrical run across Bangladesh and release on Amazon Prime, the film received critical acclaim and was showcased at various esteemed film festivals, garnering praise from both critics and audiences alike, reads a press release.

Directed by Khijir Hayat Khan, 'Ora 7 Jon' offers a riveting portrayal of the combat actions during the Liberation War, documenting the courageous exploits of seven freedom fighters on a daring secret mission.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Zakia Bari Mamo, Intekhab Dinar, Imtiaz Barshon, Nazia Haque Orsha, Khijir Hayat Khan, and other talented actors.

This director's cut of the film will be available on seven OTT platforms worldwide, including Toffee. Through Toffee's online premiere, viewers will gain access to this historically significant narrative, accessible on any mobile network in Bangladesh.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, marketing deputy director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "As the country's largest digital entertainment platform, we strive to deliver content that is both entertaining and meaningful. This film serves as a homage to the sacrifices made for Bangladesh's freedom and we believe that 'Ora 7 Jon' will deeply resonate with audiences, honoring our proud history of courage and sacrifice. We look forward to providing our viewers, especially the youth, with an exclusive opportunity to experience 'Ora 7 Jon' on Toffee during this month of independence."

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. For the latest updates and further information, please visit Toffee's official website: https://toffeelive.com/home

