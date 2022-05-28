Liberation War film ‘JK 1971’ gets final teaser

The final teaser of the film "JK 1971" based on Liberation War has been released on Gorai Film's YouTube channel.

The film directed by Fakhrul Afin is based on a true incident, where Jean Kay, a young Frenchman, hijacked a plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on 3 December 1971 in Paris, demanding 20 tons of emergency child medicine for Bangladeshi refugees during 1971.

The trilling teaser released Saturday (28 May) opens with the hijack of PIA by a single French man as it was about to go onboard.

"We are excited to release this film since this is the first-ever English language movie of our liberation war. we had a plan to release the movie on the eve of 50 Years but due to covid situation we had to shift our plan," said the Bhubon Majhi and Gondi famed director.

Renowned scriptwriter Masum Reza & Fakhrul Arefeen both worked on the screenplay while Famous actor of west Bengal's Sabbyasachi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the USA, UK, and Spain played different roles in the movie.

The film is co-produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A Mishuk.