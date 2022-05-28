Liberation War film ‘JK 1971’ gets final teaser

Splash

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Liberation War film ‘JK 1971’ gets final teaser

The trilling teaser released Saturday (28 May) opens with the hijack of PIA by a single French man as it was about to go onboard

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 04:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The final teaser of the film "JK 1971" based on Liberation War has been released on Gorai Film's YouTube channel. 

The film directed by Fakhrul Afin is based on a true incident, where Jean Kay, a young Frenchman, hijacked a plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on 3 December 1971 in Paris, demanding 20 tons of emergency child medicine for Bangladeshi refugees during 1971. 

The trilling teaser released Saturday (28 May) opens with the hijack of PIA by a single French man as it was about to go onboard. 

"We are excited to release this film since this is the first-ever English language movie of our liberation war. we had a plan to release the movie on the eve of 50 Years but due to covid situation we had to shift our plan," said the Bhubon Majhi and Gondi famed director. 

Renowned scriptwriter Masum Reza & Fakhrul Arefeen both worked on the screenplay while Famous actor of west Bengal's Sabbyasachi Chakraborty, Sourav Shuvro Das, Indrajit Mazumder along with 36 foreign artists from the USA, UK, and Spain played different roles in the movie.

The film is co-produced by Gorai Films and Tanvir A Mishuk. 

JK 1971 / trailer / Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

2h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

6h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

2h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

5h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products