'Leo' first Tamil movie likely to release in Bangladesh

Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy's movie "Leo" is likely to be released in Bangladesh on 19 October along with the worldwide screening. It will be the first Tamil movie to be screened in Bangladesh, reports The Times of India.

The movie is set to screen on 30,000 screens worldwide.

The film features Vijay, in the lead role. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun in leading roles.

Thalapathy Vijay is set to portray dual roles, taking on the characters of Parthiban and Leo Das, as revealed in the recently unveiled official teaser. Trisha Krishnan joins the cast as Parthiban's wife in the Leo segment, marking her much-anticipated reunion with Vijay after an extended hiatus of 15 years, reports Pinkvilla.

Sanjay plays the antagonist in the film that marks his Tamil debut.

Leo is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Shot in various locations including Kashmir and Chennai, apart from the US, Leo has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.