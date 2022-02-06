Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 on Sunday after suffering a multi organ failure last night.

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor treating her at the Breach Candi Hospital said was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. February 6, 2022

Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

The hospital authorities said the iconic singer passed away at 8.12am. Arrangements are now being made to take her body to Shivaji Park where it will be kept for public homage.

N Santhanam, chief executive officer of of Breach Candy Hospital, said, "She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away."

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease in January.

She was on the ventilator for weeks, taken off it on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was among the firsts to share the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Marathi, "The era is over." On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator. Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer.