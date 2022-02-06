Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

She had suffered a multi-organ failure last night

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:47 am
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected
Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 on Sunday after suffering a multi organ failure last night.

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor treating her at the Breach Candi Hospital said was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital.

The hospital authorities said the iconic singer passed away at 8.12am. Arrangements are now being made to take her body to Shivaji Park where it will be kept for public homage.

N Santhanam, chief executive officer of of Breach Candy Hospital, said, "She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies aged 92.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies aged 92.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease in January.

She was on the ventilator for weeks, taken off it on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was among the firsts to share the news on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Marathi, "The era is over." On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator. Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer.

Top News

lata mangeshkar / dead / Covid / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

21h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

22h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

20h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

13h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

16h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

16h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia