Legendary ‘Mad’ magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee passes away at 102

Splash

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:50 am

Related News

Legendary ‘Mad’ magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee passes away at 102

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Legendary ‘Mad’ magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee passes away at 102

Al Jaffee, the pioneering 'Mad magazine' cartoonist and 'fold-in' innovator, passed away at 102.

His granddaughter told the New York Times that Jaffee died on Monday after multiple organ failure at a Manhattan hospital.

After high school, Abraham Jaffee, born in Atlanta in 1921, started working in comics. He sold a Superman parody, Inferior Man, to comics legend Will Eisner, at the age of 20. He started working for Marvel legend Stan Lee a year later. 

Cartoon by Al Jaffee. Photo: Collected
Cartoon by Al Jaffee. Photo: Collected

Jaffee began working at Mad in 1955. During the Vietnam War, he drew anti-war cartoons 'Hawks & Doves'. He created Mad's fold-in in 1964, the illustration on the back inside cover of every issue that revealed a second image when folded. The fold-in parodied Playboy magazine centrefolds.

His fold-ins featured the Beatles, Elizabeth Taylor, presidents and other famous pop culture personalities. 

Jaffee provided artworks for Mary-Lou Weisman's biography Al Jaffee's Mad Life in 2010. The MAD Fold-In Collection: 1964–2010 was published by Chronicle Books the following year.

Mad magazine&#039;s fold-in feature by Al-Jaffee. Photo: Collected
Mad magazine's fold-in feature by Al-Jaffee. Photo: Collected

Jaffee was awarded with many honours and accolades in his distinguished career. He was inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 2013, which was celebrated at the San Diego Comic-Con International.  

He is also the Guinness record-holder for the longest cartooning career. As the magazine's longest-serving contributor, Jaffee retired at the age of 99 in 2020. 

"I had two jobs all my life," Jaffee told the New York Times upon retirement. "One was making a living. Second, entertain. I hope I succeeded."

 

Top News / World+Biz / Obituary

Al Jaffee / Mad Magazine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

10h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

22h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

14h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

13h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

15h | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze