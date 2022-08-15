Legal notice served to singer Nobel for making derogatory comments about Rabindranath

A legal notice has been served to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble for making offensive remarks against the writer of the Bangladeshi national anthem Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The notice, filed by Advocate Mithun Biswas of Chattogram court, says a case will be filed against him under the Digital Security Act if he fails to make his unconditional apology before the nation over making the derogatory remarks on his Facebook posts within seven days.

"Noble from his verified Facebook page 'Noble Man' made two Facebook posts on August 10 and 11 defaming Tagore using hateful and baseless comments which hurt the sentiments of common people", the notice added.



"Noble has been asked to remove the Facebook posts and issue an apology to the public within seven days owing to his disrespectful act against Rabindranath, '' said the notice.