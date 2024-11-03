Legal notice issued to dub Hindi movies in Bangla for screening in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 03:31 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A legal notice has been issued to the government, demanding that all Indian Hindi films be dubbed in Bangla prior to their release in Bangladeshi cinemas. 

Supreme Court lawyer Md Mahmudul Hasan sent the notice today (3 November), addressing the Information Ministry secretary, Defence Ministry secretary, Bangladesh Film Certification Board secretary, and the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association secretary, report Dhaka Tribune. 

The notice requests that authorities act within three days to implement the dubbing policy, warning that failure to do so will lead to legal proceedings.

The notice cites Hindi as India's official language, noting India's cultural influence throughout South Asia. It highlights the strong appeal of Indian films and TV shows in Bangladesh, often generating significant excitement among local audiences.

However, the notice also raises concerns about the possible impact of Hindi media on Bangladesh's linguistic and cultural landscape, arguing that increased interest in Hindi could lead to its influence in everyday communication, posing a potential threat to Bangladeshi cultural sovereignty.

The notice proposes that Hindi films be dubbed using Bangladeshi actors from the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. 

If no action is taken within the set timeframe, the lawyer intends to file a writ in the High Court to compel the government to enforce the dubbing of Hindi movies in Bangla for screenings across Bangladesh.

 

