Leave the World Behind teaser: Julia Roberts prepares for the apocalypse

Based on the book by Rumaan Alam, this Sam Esmail film stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon. It releases on Netflix on 8 December.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The official teaser of Leave the World Behind is here! On Monday evening, Netflix unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).

Based on the 2020 book of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. 

The teaser opens with Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) as a married couple who open their doors to G.H (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter, Ruth (Myha'la Herrold). When Amanda asks the reason for their sudden arrival, G. H. says, "In my line of work you have to understand the patterns that govern the world." They are alarmed when the television reports of a massive cyberattack on the U.S. The teaser then gives a glimpse of unnatural occurrences as the world begins to crumble around them.

The official synopsis of the film adds, "A family's vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world." Interesting fact to note: Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers on the film.

Leave the World Behind will be released in select theatres on 22 November and then released on Netflix on 8 December. The film is also set to mark its world premiere before that as the opening film of AFI Fest on October 25.

