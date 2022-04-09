Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth to star in Netflix romance ‘Lonely Planet’

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth were tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic drama, 'Lonely Planet.' Susannah Grant, a three-time Emmy and once Oscar nominee, has also agreed to write and direct the film.

While plot specifics are being withheld, we do know that the movie will be set in Morocco. However, there's no information on who Dern and Hemsworth are playing or whether or not their characters will cross paths.

Grant is sharing production duties with Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with VP of Original Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for Netflix.