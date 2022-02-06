Lata leaves behind tweet as souvenir of her 1971 visit to Bangladesh

An Indian cultural delegation paid a visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in Bangladesh, immediately after the Liberation War of 1971. Among the delegation, Lata Mangeshkar was accompanied by actress Wahid Rehman, a young Sanjay Dutt and his father Sunil Dutt.

Remembering the 1971 Liberation War, Lata Mangeshkar shared an anecdote on her official twitter account.

She reminisced about the time she graced the post war stricken country, finally emerging on the world map as Bangladesh, with her melodious musical performances.

On 14 September 2019, she wrote, "Namaskar. As soon as the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war ended, we went to Bangladesh and we did several events with Sunil Dutt's group. At the time, we used to commute all around by Army plane."

Namaskar. 1971 Bangladesh mukti yudh samapt hote hi hum Bangladesh gaye the aur Sunil Dutt ji ke group ke saath humne kaafi karyakram kiye,us waqt hum Army ke plane se hi sab jagah jaate the.

On 8 January 2022, the 92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy after testing positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

She died on 6 February.