Laapataa Ladies: Laughter in between lost and found

It's quite humorous when a newlywed man tells the police he accidentally switched brides on a train and took home someone else's wife. Even funnier is when Officer Manohar (played by Ravi Kishan) responds to Deepak (Sparsh Srivastav) with, "What's your secret? I've been trying to lose my wife for years and still can't lose her."

This exchange sets a comedic tone, but Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, is much more than a simple comedy.

The film is set in January 2001, in the fictional town of Nirmal Nagar. On Tritiya Day, a day considered auspicious for weddings, Deepak Kumar marries Phool (played by Nitanshi Goel). Following the ceremony, they set out for Deepak's hometown, Murti, on a train packed with other newlyweds due to the auspicious date, leading to crowded conditions.

Seated next to two other veiled brides, confusion ensues, and Deepak mistakenly leaves the train with Pushpa Rani (portrayed by Pratibha Ranta) thinking she is Phool. The revelation of Pushpa's identity upon unveiling, surprises Deepak's family and drives the narrative as Deepak attempts to find his actual bride.

The film hit theatres on 1 March and later made its debut on Netflix. Following its successful theatrical run, the film's arrival on the streaming platform has attracted significant attention, thanks to its compelling trailer and multilayered storyline.

In 'Laapataa Ladies,' the lost women utilise their newfound bonds to persevere. Unlike typical feminist narratives that often focus on a single heroic female lead, this film showcases a group of women collectively using their strength to protect and empower each other. The recurring motif of a flower symbolises feminine strength throughout the story.

The film explores the intricacies of life in the Hindi heartland, highlighting themes of women's empowerment through its genuine characters and rich storytelling. It also addresses issues such as political blame games, female education, dowry, and bribery, all while staying true to its central plot.

Besides just being a fun, uplifting flick, what really grabbed me was how it showcased women in all their diversity. There is one character who's a bit clueless about the outside world but totally rocks at being a supportive partner, just aiming for that happily-ever-after with her husband.

Another character struggles with her family over her decision to continue her education, depicted with grace; then there's the independent woman earning her living solo. And let's not overlook the artist who places the final piece that solves the puzzle. Each receives equal praise and admiration.

The film's screenplay captivates, filled with relatable characters and authentic comedic instances that arise from cultural subtleties, ensuring a rewarding viewing experience.

Nitanshi Goel delivers a compelling performance, masterfully portraying Phool's vulnerability, especially in a crucial scene at the train platform.

Pratibha Ranta stands out as the determined and ambitious Pushpa, and Chhaya Kadam offers a moving performance that underscores women's independence, highlighted in a memorable dialogue. The moment she compensates Phool for her work and the exchange of a sweet at the end symbolises the empowerment and mutual support among women.

While Sparsh Srivastava's performance falls short of his previous work in 'Jamtara,' Ravi Kishan steals the show with his charismatic portrayal, injecting humour and energy into the film. He ended up being my most favourite character in the film.

The film's pacing is excellent, keeping the audience engaged throughout the 2-hour runtime.

Though the songs contribute minimally to the narrative, the lively background score enhances the film's quirky charm.

Additionally, the technical aspects, including editing and cinematography, are commendable for enriching the viewing experience. Interestingly the movie starts and ends with a landscape of greenfield full of crops, projecting the auspiciousness and natural innocence. That's Kiran Rao's touch of brilliance.

Praised at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film has also been a box office success in India. It sings Rao's storytelling prowess that she can weave social commentary into such an entertaining narrative.

As a heartwarming comedy-drama that blends humour with social commentary, it's a must-watch for anyone who enjoys comedies with a touch of social awareness.