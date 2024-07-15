Laage Ura Dhura makes it to YouTube's global top 10

Splash

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:26 am

Related News

Laage Ura Dhura makes it to YouTube's global top 10

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:26 am
Laage Ura Dhura poster. Photo: Collected
Laage Ura Dhura poster. Photo: Collected

Toofan still continues to create waves in the industry as its song, 'Laage Ura Dhura' climbed its way among the top 10 on YouTube's global top 100 charts. 

The song had made its way to the fourth position, and now sits at the eighth position, behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso,' and before the singer's 'Please Please Please.' 

Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara were behind the song's vocals and the lyrics were penned by Rasel Mahmud and Shorif Uddin. The Shakib Khan starrer hit film was shown in over 120 theatres across Bangladesh, and even found full halls in US screenings on its opening day. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The film also broke records for most shows of a Bangla film at Star Cineplex at 47 shows due to high demand. 
 

Toofan / Shakib Khan / Laage Ura Dhura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

2h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

Now | Videos
Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

1h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

13h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

2h | Videos