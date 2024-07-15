Laage Ura Dhura makes it to YouTube's global top 10

Toofan still continues to create waves in the industry as its song, 'Laage Ura Dhura' climbed its way among the top 10 on YouTube's global top 100 charts.

The song had made its way to the fourth position, and now sits at the eighth position, behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso,' and before the singer's 'Please Please Please.'

Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara were behind the song's vocals and the lyrics were penned by Rasel Mahmud and Shorif Uddin. The Shakib Khan starrer hit film was shown in over 120 theatres across Bangladesh, and even found full halls in US screenings on its opening day.

The film also broke records for most shows of a Bangla film at Star Cineplex at 47 shows due to high demand.

