KSI apologises after using a racial slur

British YouTuber, rapper and boxer, Olajide Olayinka Williams JJ Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, has apologised again after using a racial slur.

On Sunday, KSI appeared in a mockup of UK game show 'Countdown' and formed the word "P**i," a pejorative term used to describe people of South Asian origin in the UK. The subsequently deleted clip drew massive outrage on social media including from leading artists from the South Asian community.

On Wednesday, via a video posted on the Fred Talks Fighting YouTube channel, KSI read out another apology from a prepared statement.

"I want to address a recent incident in a video whereby my actions have affected many, many people, especially in the South Asian community. I want to take this opportunity to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies for my words and actions," KSI said. "In a recent video, I used a racial term that's offensive to so, so many, especially in the South Asian community. There are no excuses for what I said and I recognise that I've caused a lot of hurt and disappointment to so many people that look up to me."

"My ignorance has only reinforced the negative stereotypes that have existed for way too long in this country. I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I said and I want you to know I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused," KSI added.