Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had been friends for a long time before they started dating over a year ago. They reportedly tied the knot after attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday night

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:52 am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Collected
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Collected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Kourtney and Travis had been friends for a long time and started dating over a year ago. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Collected
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Collected

The celebrity couple reportedly demanded an Elvis impersonator perform their wedding ceremony and refused to come to the venue until it was confirmed. Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, where the wedding was held, said the couple seemed totally in love as he revealed details of the wedding.

Marty said, "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love." 

He added that the wedding was attended by four people who all had iPhones and were taking pictures and videos of the ceremony from all angles. "I don't know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

The couple reportedly called the chapel at midnight and asked if the venue was open and if an Elvis Presley impersonator was present, as it was very important to them to have the Vegas experience. They tied the knot at 1:45 AM on Monday. The ceremony was quick and got completed within half an hour.
 

Kourtney Kardashian / Travis Barker / married

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

21m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma