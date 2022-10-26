Korean Embassy to organise Film Festival in Dhaka

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:55 am

Korean Embassy to organise Film Festival in Dhaka

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Korean Embassy to organise Film Festival in Dhaka

A three-day Korean Film Festival 2022 is set to start from 2 November at the National Museum Auditorium in Shahbagh, Dhaka, organised by the Korean Embassy. 

Five films will be screened in the festival, informed Kazi Rajeev Hasan, Officer In-Charge, Korean Embassy in Dhaka, to The Business Standard. "We have already completed all the preparations for the festival," said Hasan. 

'Escape from Mogadishu' will be screened at 5 PM on the first day of the event. Two movies, 'The Dude In Me' (2 PM) and 'The Battle of Jangsari' (5 PM) will be screened on the second day. Two more films will be screened on the third day – 'Underdog' at 11 AM and 'The Edge of Shadows' at 3 PM. 

The movies will be free to watch, organisers confirmed. 

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid will attend the festival as its chief guest. 

