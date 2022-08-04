Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who featured in several films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Satya, died at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news by sharing a post on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ashish dropped a series of pictures of the late actor. He wrote in Hindi, "You were the best dad in the world. You showered love on me, not like a son-in-law but like a son. May God rest your soul in peace)."

Veteran theatre actor Anil Rastogi, who worked with Mithilesh in several plays at Darpan Theatre Group in Lucknow also confirmed his death. "He was admitted there for the last few days after a heart attack," Anil told Hindustan Times. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram Stories and shared the news. He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji."

Mithilesh worked in several films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Asoka, Ready, Mohalla Assi, and Krrish. He was also part of the web series including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

He started his career with the film Bhai Bhai in 1997. He was also seen in Taal (1999), Fiza (2000), Aks (2001), Kisna: The Warrior Poet and Bunty Aur Babli (2005) among others. He was also part of the television series Kayamat and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.

Fans also offered their condolences. "Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted. "Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote.

Mithilesh was also a part of YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's Disney Hotstar series Taaza Khabar. Directed by Himank Gaur, Taaza Khabar is currently under production. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and Shilpa Shukla.