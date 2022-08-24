Knives Out sequel set for Dec 23 release

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:33 am

Daniel Craig will reprise the character from Knives Out in 2019. Photo: Collected
Daniel Craig will reprise the character from Knives Out in 2019. Photo: Collected

Netflix has just announced the release date of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.' It will stream exclusively on Netflix from 23 December, after a limited run in theatres.

The film is set to revolve around the eccentric, Southern-accented private detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, who will reprise the character from 'Knives Out' in 2019. Craig's character is invited to a private Mediterranean island owned by a tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, to solve a murder.

Glass Onion will also star Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom Jr.

